Large Rose Gold Diamond Moon Threaded Single Stud Earring

With 15 white diamonds set into its surface, this Maria Tash single earring showcases a crescent moon that gives off a celestial shimmer. Perfect for mixing and matching. Crafted in 18-karat rose gold. Detailed in diamonds. Moon measures 1/4-in. x 1/4-in. 14-karat Thread Through Post measures 5/16-in. long. Finished with a thread through post. Slide post through back of ear piercing until it comes through the front of ear. Hold the post with one hand, and with your other hand, carefully take the front half of the earring (it is very short!) & insert the thread into the post. Turn until earring is fastened securely.