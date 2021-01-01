Astella Large Size Tote Heavy Duty Beach Bag / Shoulder Bag with Cotton Rope Handles, Soft Foldable Material

When you?re headed to the beach or the park, you can?t just bring any bag. As much as you want to bring your stylish purses, you don?t want to risk them getting dirty or covered in sand, and they aren?t roomy enough to carry everything you need. The Astella Oasis Tote provides the perfect blend of class and utility to make it a useful accessory without requiring you to sacrifice your excellent taste in style. This tote bag features a bold and contemporary Azure Braid print that looks great no matter what the occasion. Its machine-washable polyester fabric provides a leakproof element that is sturdy enough to hold all your necessities without any issue. A pair of chic cotton rope handles stretch up from the top of the bag, providing a means for easy and convenient hands-free carrying. You?ve always got too much gear to bring along, so order this stylish and roomy tote to ensure you always have the necessities needed to maximize your day of fun!