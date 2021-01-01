Large Slipsilk™ Scrunchies Leopard, Black, Caramel

A set of three scrunchies featuring specially selected elastic with Slipsilk™ covering. Key benefits: - Features a wide surface - Made of high-grade silk - Eliminates kinks If you want to know more…Traditional hair ties can tug on delicate hair which can lead to damage and breakage. Slipsilk™ Scrunchies are made with Slipsilk, the same silk used in the award-winning Slip pure silk pillowcase. Its wide surface area and high-grade silk means the scrunchie is designed to reduce those annoying ridges caused by regular hair elastics.