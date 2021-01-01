Large Strength Medallion On Yellow Gold Extended Clip Necklace, Stock

This Foundrae medallion was crafted for the strength collection to remind ourselves that strength is within. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed with a diamond. Diamonds total 0.100 carats. Large Medallion measures 1 1/8-in diameter (28mm). Large Medallion suspended 1 1/2-in. long from gold loop. One Link measures 3/4-in. long. Extended Clip necklace measures 16-in. long. Finished with a safety hook clasp. The symbol of the lion symbolizes strength, dignity, passion & self confidence. Shown with the Medium Pyramid Medallion suspended from a dotted annex link, sold separately.