From foundrae

Large Strength Medallion On Yellow Gold Extended Clip Necklace, Stock

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Foundrae medallion was crafted for the strength collection to remind ourselves that strength is within. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed with a diamond. Diamonds total 0.100 carats. Large Medallion measures 1 1/8-in diameter (28mm). Large Medallion suspended 1 1/2-in. long from gold loop. One Link measures 3/4-in. long. Extended Clip necklace measures 16-in. long. Finished with a safety hook clasp. The symbol of the lion symbolizes strength, dignity, passion & self confidence. Shown with the Medium Pyramid Medallion suspended from a dotted annex link, sold separately.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com