Largemouth Bass Fish Tennessee Fishing Tote Bag

Featuring a detailed graphic of a largemouth bass jumping after a fishing lure out on the lake, this is the perfect piece of bass fishing gear for Tennessee fishing lovers! A great way to show your love of fishing when you're out on the water. A great fishing gift for Tennessee anglers who love to fish. Grab your rod, tackle box, and your favorite fishing gear and get onto the water. Let's Go Fishing! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.