From vue

Vue Lark Solid 3pc Cotton Duvet Set, One Size , Blue

$69.99 on sale
($200.00 save 65%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Update any dï¿½cor with the simple, casual look of the vue elements lark 3 piece duvet set. This cotton has been pre-washed for a softer, more comfortable feel. Full/queen set measures 90 in x 92 in with two 20 in x 26 in standard shams. King set measures 104 in x 92 in with two 20 in x 36 in king shams. Machine washable.Number of Shams: 2Bed Size: KingPillow Size: StandardMeasurements: 104 Length/Inches, 92 Width/InchesFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com