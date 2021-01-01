Larkin Wooden Daybeds, One Size , Pink

Imbue your bedroom with the calming character of the larkin daybed. Made in malaysia, the larkin is comprised of a wood frame padded with foam and upholstered in rich velvet fabric. Silver finished metal nailheads and button tufting lend an elegant, contemporary look, while the roll-out trundle provides convenient accommodation for overnight guests. Requiring assembly, the larkin utilizes wood slats for mattress support, which eliminate the need for a box spring. Clean lines create a sleek silhouette.Included: 26 Slat(s), 1 Trundle Bed(s), 1 Daybed(s)Features: Quick ShipJoinery: Cam BoltTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Bed Size: TwinMeasurements: 32.6 Height/Inches, 82.5 Width/Inches, 41.5 Depth/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsWeight (lb.): 124 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% Medium-Density FibreboardFabric Description: WovenUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported