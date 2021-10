*Chic and versatile the L'Artiste Paldina complements your sunny-day styles *Hand-painted leather upper with embossed floral design *Hook-and-loop strap closure *Faux leather upper *Comfort cushioned insole *Rubber outsole with flexible forefoot *1" wedge heel height with 3/4" platform *Please order Euro sizing: *35 (Fits Women's shoe size 5) *36 (Fits Women's shoe sizes 5-1/2 to 6) *37 (Fits Women's shoe sizes 6-1/2 to 7) *38 (Fits Women's shoe sizes 7-1/2 to 8) *39 (Fits Women's