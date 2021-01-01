Lunkerhunt Larvae Bait Jar, Glow

The Lunkerhunt® Larvae Bait Jar™ is infused with Lunker Attractant™ scent to call fish in. In addition, it will not dry out in the sun and maintains its performance both in and out of water. This extra durable bait is packaged in a re-sealable jar that is easy to transport and locks in scent. FEATURES: Infused with Lunker Attractant™ scent Extra durable construction Will not dry out in sun Maintain performance both in and out of water Packaged in jar with re-sealable lid to keep scent lock in Size: 9g