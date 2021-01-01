It's always summer when you put on the classic style and reliable comfort of the Cobian Las Olas 2 flip-flops! Beach sandals in a classic slip-on silhouette. Uppers of comfortable synthetic leather with contrast stitching. Synthetic Get-Wet leather footbed: â¢ Holds up in water without staining your feet. â¢ Anatomical arch support instantly forms to the shape of foot for all-day comfort. Laser-engraved logo adorns footbed. Multi-layer rubber outsole with logo tread detailing offers long-lasting, grippy wear. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.