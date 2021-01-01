X-ACTO - Laser Guillotine Paper Trimmer, Plastic Base, 12"x12" - Paper Cutter

Get a precise cut every time-laser shows exactly where to line up the paper. X-ACTO hardened steel blade stays sharp with the X-ACTO Perpetual Edge Self-Sharpening System. Auto shut-off extends laser life. Deluxe safety guard keeps fingers away from the blade. Adjustable sliding guide helps deliver precision cuts. Includes standard and metric grids and built-in ruler. Nonskid rubber feet. With gray self-healing mat. content style ul{margin-left:25px;margin-top:2px;margin-bottom:20px;}.content style h3{font-size:13px;}.content style ul li{margin-bottom:2px;}.content style p{margin:10px 0;}