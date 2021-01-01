Velour Lashes Lash Curler in Beauty: NA. Velour Lashes Lash Curler in Beauty: NA. Too Extra Lash Curler comes with a white silicone pad allowing you to see your lashes when you curl, helping avoid pinching or damaging your lashes. The extra-wide opening curls natural and false lashes for a flawless finish. The ergonomic finger rest and handle ensure precise and gentle curling.. Universal fit for all types of eye shapes and sizes. Made from gold-plated titanium. Ergonomic design. Vegan & cruelty-free. Position open curler along the upper lash line, resting lashes on the white silicone pad. Gently squeeze at the base of lashes for a lifted look. Hold for 10 seconds to achieve extra lift. Repeat on the other eye. VELR-WU47. 850001532365.