KISS Black Lash GLUEliner, 2-in-1 Felt-Tip Eyelash Adhesive and Eyeliner, Matte Finish, Foolproof Application, Easy Touch-Up, 0.02 Oz.

Gamechanger Lash Glue/Eyeliner: False eyelash application is virtually foolproof with this multitasking felt tip glue liner; Glides on along your lash line, ready for your favorite fake lashes to adhere seamlessly and worry-free Applies Like Eyeliner, Dries Like Glue: With the GLUEliner there's no eyelash adhesive to mess with; Felt tip glides on like eyeliner and performs like lash glue with easy touchup; Contact lens friendly; also comes in clear formula Number 1 for False Eyelashes: We offer an array of options to give you natural looking eyelash extensions in minutes, including magnetic eyelashes with eyeliner, faux mink, wisp lashes, matte lashes, and strip lashes DIY Lash Looks That Wow: We've got everything you need for easy to apply eyelashes in an array of lengths and styles in singles, doubles and multipacks, plus applicator tool, eyelash glue, and eyelash remover Be Kiss Confident: We're a global leader in professional quality beauty products and treatments, with iconic brands sold in over 100 countries; We empower beauty enthusiasts to “Bring the Salon Home"