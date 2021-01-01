Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Makeup, Very Black, 0.32 fl. oz.

Lash Sensational, for a full fan effect! Lashes go supple, separated and fully fanned. Now infused with conditioning Rose Hip Oil and mineral pigments, this cult-favorite mascara delivers thick lashes that never feel weighed down. Maybelline’s exclusive fanning mascara brush with ten layers of bristles reveals layers of lashes, adding the look of length and volume without clumping. The fresh liquid formula captures lashes from root to tip for fanned-out volume. Now available in a new washable shade: Midnight Black. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers. Packaging May Vary