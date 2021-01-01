Velour Lashes Lash Wand in Beauty: NA. Velour Lashes Lash Wand in Beauty: NA. A dual-ended lash tool to assist in an effortless lash clean. Created for both false lashes and lash extensions, Velour's Too Clean Wash Wand is a unique 2-in-1 lash tool with a soft brush on one end and a unique metal comb on the other, which easily removes stubborn makeup, dirt, and lash adhesive from false lashes.. Suitable for false lashes and lash extensions. Gold-tone metal. Dual-ended. Vegan & cruelty-free. Spoolie End: Dampen the spoolie end with Lash Clean (sold separately) and in a sweeping motion, remove dirt/makeup from your lash extensions or natural lashes. Comb End: Use the metal comb to clean any stubborn glue residue on your lash extensions or natural lashes. VELR-WU45. 850001532853.