Lass mich in Ruhe Du nervst real jetzt holts Maul Funny T-Shirt

Gift for self brötler, misanthrope, person who says I don't hate people, I just want my peace, so let me my peace. Go me not on the nerves, but you go to me on the nerves, the spirit, hold mouth, you nervst real, now let I all in peace, I am full of acids, it will be talked too much. Introverted who want nice talking about talking, do not want to be yellow alone, motto: speech is silver silence is gold. Funny saying, statement, humour funny Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem