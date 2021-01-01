Latin - Summae Opes Inopia Cupiditatum Tote Bag

The Latin saying "Summae Opes Inopia Cupiditatum" means "he who is poor in desires has the greatest wealth". It comes from the philosopher Seneca. This design features an image of Lucius Annaeus Seneca and Latin wisdom. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.