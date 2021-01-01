Latino Heritage Month Women's Mas Amor Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Light Brown S

Show off your pride in your community and heritage with the Latino Heritage Month Women's Mas Amor Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This T-shirt includes a graphic that reads "Mas Amor" (more love) in a bold white text for a powerful message you can't miss. The shirt's classic brown color is both elegant and versatile, so you can show off your unique sense of style and Latino pride at the same time. Plus, the short-sleeve, crewneck and regular fit design provide comfort and style. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Shapes. Material: Cotton.