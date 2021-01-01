Isabel Marant Etoile Latty Jacket in Yellow. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 40/8) Isabel Marant Etoile Latty Jacket in Yellow. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4, 40/8) Self: 62% virgin wool 38% polyamidePocket Lining: 100% cottonSleeve Lining: 53% viscose 47% cupro. Dry clean only. Single front button closure. Breast welt pocket and side flap pockets. Button cuffs. Back vent. Made in Lithuania. ISAR-WO12. VE1519-21P005E. The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Etoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Etoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.