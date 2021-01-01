Laumes Sweater - PETITE - Also in: REGULAR FIT

We named this knit "Laumes" after the very oldest goddesses of Lithuanian mythology. They were believed to be faery seducers of men and protectors of women. These beautiful fairies descended from sky to earth and lived in dewy fields or dense forests, near rivers, swamps and lakes. They\'d gather at night under new moon - dancing in circles - to call the rain and create thunder storms, and were considered guardians of nature. They often appeared naked or wearing fine airy clothing. The knit is our take on what a modern day Laume would wear. Dreamy, yet sophisticated. Casual, yet chic.