New this season, the laura 90s knee is the boot version of our popular laura loafer. Finishing at the top of the calf but lower on the knee, with the slightly more fitted leg and rounded square toe, laura was designed with a definite nod to the 90s. made in buttery soft chocolate brown italian suede, the laura boots are very versatile in terms of style pairing well with midi skirts and dresses as well as pants and jeans.