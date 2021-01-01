Wrap your feet in the utmost sumptuous style this season with the Cobb Hill Laurel Bootie that features a round silhouette and accent stitching. Premium leather upper with ruched and strap detailing for added appeal. Soft microfiber lining ensures a breathable feel. Interior cushion pod provides all day comfort. Stacked heel with TR rubber outsole that delivers long-lasting durability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 13 oz Shaft: 3 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.