The Laurel Cutting Board is the classic accessory that every kitchen needs. Whether you\'re chopping up your crudités, getting your protein ready or entertaining guests with your famous cheese board, this reversible, top-quality cutting board will make you feel a professional. Filled with rich oils, our sustainably sourced teak is naturally resistant to water, staining and with scarring less noticeable than other woods. Teak is hard enough to withstand heavy use, but not so much so that it will hurt your knives\' edge. Wood is a natural product, containing natural deviations in its appearance. Trust that your piece will have its own beautiful unique grain and color. Behind the Name: Laurel is named after the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, a creative hub and home to many rock musicians in the 60\'s and 70\'s. (Jim Morrison, Carole King, Neil Young, Frank Zappa. to name a few).