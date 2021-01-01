G. Label Lauren Tailored Jacket in Light Grey Marl, Size 6: Strong shoulders, glovelike fit, slightly stretchy, all-year wool blend that’s impossibly elegant…Lauren is one of those perfectly tailored blazers that covers a lot of ground. The allure lies in the detailing: slender lapels, faux-horn buttons on the cuffs, and a dual side pocket for an extra flourish of practicality. We kept it on the longer side, so you can wear it with jeans, double down with the matching culottes , or slip it on over a swishy skirt. Body: 55% wool, 41% polyester, 4% elastane; Contrast: 100% viscose Dry clean only Made in Italy Measurements (from size 4): 32" length, 19" chest, 17.8" waist, 26.2" sleeve length Model is 5’9.5" with 33" bust, 25" waist, 33.5" hips and wearing a size 2.