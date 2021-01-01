The perfect pairing for your warm-weather ensemble is the Clarks Laurieann Kay sandal. Slip on sandal features stylish leather upper and adjustable ankle strap with hook-and-loop closure. OrthoLite footbed ensures all-day comfort with every step. Lush leather uppers with textile lining for elevated detailing. Imported. Adjustable hook-and-loop closure for fit preference. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Clarks branded perforated footbed for ventilation and details. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.