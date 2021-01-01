Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet set with crystals. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel set with crystals. White mother of pearl (crystal-set) dial with rose gold-tone hands and alternating Roman numeral and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Michael Kors Lauryn Crystal Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch MK3716.