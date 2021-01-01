Michael Kors Collection Lavalier Bow Silk Blouse

Timeless lavalier bow blouse with understated puff sleeves for a simple but elegant look. Self-tie lavalier bow at neck Long puff sleeves with barrel button cuffs Button front 100% silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Designer Lifestyle - Michael Kors > Michael Kors Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Kors Collection. Color: White. Size: 14.