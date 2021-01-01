Vitruvi Lavender Essential Oil By Vitruvi in Black

Soothing and comforting, lavender oil is a versatile essential. We recommend using it in a diffuser at bedtime, as a spot treatment for blemishes, or infused into a warm, relaxing bath. About Vitruvi Vitruvi believes in the power of smell to enhance our mood and overall well being. They blend herbs and small batch essential oil into modern aromatherapy meant to create a sense of ritual and ceremony in your daily life. Each scent is as complex as perfume, with top, middle and bottom notes that help create meaning and memory each time you use it.