Naturopathica Lavender Honey Balancing Mist (4.2 fl. oz.)

Give your beauty routine an upgrade with Naturopathica's Lavender Honey Balancing Mist. Infused with lavender oil and aloe vera, this refreshing mist balances your skin's pH levels, hydrates, and leaves your complexion with a dewy glow.Key Ingredients:Lavender Oil: an aromatic oil known for its purifying antimicrobial propertiesWildflower Honey: a natural humectant rich in amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidantsAloe Vera Water: hydrates, soothes, and balances skin's pH levelsKey Benefits:Instantly hydrates dry and dehydrated skinLeaves skin with a dewy glowHelps balance the skinFormulated for all skin types, especially oily and combinationTip: Keep in refrigerator for a cool mist during the day, or in your gym bag for post-workout relaxation. Use as often as needed for best results.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.