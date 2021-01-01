C.O. Bigelow Lavender Peppermint Body Lotion

WHAT IT IS From the Lavender Peppermint Collection. An invigorating lightweight body lotion for every day. 10.14 oz. Made in Italy. WHAT IT DOES Leaves skin feeling soft and nourished while gently scenting the body with Bigelow's signature Lavender & Peppermint fragrance blend. WHO IT'S FOR All skin types. HOW TO USE IT Smooth over skin daily after a bath or a shower or as often as needed. INGREDIENTS Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Sorbitol, Stearic Acid, Ceteareth-25, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ppg-1 Trideceth-6, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Gluten, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Triethanolamine, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, Limonene. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > C.o. Bigelow > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. C.O. Bigelow.