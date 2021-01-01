Dr. Hauschka Lavender Sandalwood Calming Body Cream (145ml)

Perfectly pamper skin with the Lavender Sandalwood Calming Body Cream from Dr. Hauschka. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, its nourishing formula is infused with extracts of lemon balm and wood sorrel to promote skin renewal and rebalance skin so you can achieve touchably soft, smooth skin. A blend of macadamia nut, apricot kernel and avocado oils support the skin's protective barrier, whilst the warming scent of lavender and sandalwood comforts and calms the body and senses. Hydrates and soothes skin for long-lasting comfort. E.N. Free from synthetic fragrances, dyes and preservatives, mineral oils, parabens, silicone and PEG.