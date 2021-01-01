Lawn mowing ride-on mower, lawn tractor, lawn mower, retro Premium T-Shirt

For the right lawn cutting, you have a motorised lawn mower. Your neighbours envy you and would also like to turn a round with it and trim lawn. You love your ride-on mower and turn your rounds with the lawn tractor every day. This lawn mower hobby gardener design is great for a birthday or Christmas for a passionate landscape gardener or lawn care. Perfect for Father's Day for dad and grandpa who dream of a lawn tractor or ride-on mower. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.