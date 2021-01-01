Lawyer Girl I Woman Lawyer Lawyer Law Lawyers Tote Bag

You are a lawyer with law degree or study law? Then this lawyer saying design is just right for everyone in court and every judge with paragraph. Also for lawyer decoration with lawyer mug and lawyer robe. Ideal lawyer book present for christmas, birthday for Mr., Mrs. as well as friends of law and lawyer robe. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.