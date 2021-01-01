Vera Bradley Lay Flat Weekender Travel Bag, Felicity Paisley

LAYS FLAT -- This innovative duffle bag unzips on 3 sides to lie completely flat for quick & easy packing & organization - It is carry-on compliant & fits perfectly in the overhead compartment of the plane CHIC ORGANIZATION -- Attach to luggage with a built-in trolley sleeve - The exterior features 1 zip pocket & 1 slip pocket to give you easy access to your phone, keys, & travel documents - The interior has a mesh overlay with a pocket to keep your valuables organized CARRY-ON COMPLIANT -- this lay-flat overnight bag measures 19 inches wide, 13 inches high, & 8 inches deep with a 7 inches strap drop & a 49 inch removable, adjustable strap - carry by the handles or wear across your body for hands free travel