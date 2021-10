An elegant pave crystal topring and luminous mother-of-pearl dial refine this timeless round bracelet watch polished to a high-shine finish. 38mm case; 8mm case depth; 18mm band width Adjustable bracelet; links can be removed at your local Nordstrom. Deployant clasp closure Three-hand quartz movement Mother-of-pearl dial Stainless steel or stainless steel with goldtone plate/crystal Imported