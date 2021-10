Laziness panda sloth koala cat. You are one of those slow and easy going people. Then join the lazy team. It consists of a cat, panda, koala, and the sloth. These cute animals stand for laziness, chilling and relaxing. Lazy Chilling Slowly Relaxed Cozy perfect for a Lazy and slow ones for a sport, school or work. Also ideal for a birthday or Christmas Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem