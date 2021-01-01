Lazy Christmas Pajamas Sloth Slothmas Xmas Tote Bag

Do you love to be lazy or procrastinate around xmas season? Merry slothmas pyjamas santa graphic for any fan of lazy slowly animals like sloths. Wear this during the Christmas time, pair with a santa hat and pajamas Lazy Christmas Sloth tee is perfect for anyone who loves slothes and Christmas! Funny sloth sayings gifts for men, women, dad, mom, kids who love sloths 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.