Frame Le Baggy Palazzo Flared Leg Jeans

High-rise flare jeans with an oversized fit. Four-pocket style Belt loops Zip fly Button closure 85% cotton/15% re-used cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.25" Inseam, about 32" Leg opening, about 26.25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Sea Farer. Size: 27.