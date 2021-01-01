Frame Le Crop Mini Bootcut Pants

These mini bootcut trousers offer a bold pop of color. Front fly Five pocket styling Bootcut leg Back slip pockets Cotton/polyester/elastane Machine wash Made in Portugal of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT Bootcut Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 26.5" Leg opening, about 17.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Washed Dijon. Size: 25.