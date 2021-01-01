FRAME Le Cutoff Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 29) FRAME Le Cutoff Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 29) 77% cotton 22% lyocell 1% spandex. Made in Mexico. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Raw cut hem. Light whiskering and distressed detail. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. FAME-WF41. LCSL14. In 2012, London based Swedes Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson came together with the intention of producing the ideal pair of jeans, FRAME Denim collectively brings the quality and legacy of denim manufacturing in Los Angeles, with the influence of a London style, cut and fit.