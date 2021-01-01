FRAME Le Garcon Crop Released Cut in Blue. - size 30 (also in 26, 27, 28, 29) FRAME Le Garcon Crop Released Cut in Blue. - size 30 (also in 26, 27, 28, 29) 92% cotton 6% hemp 2% elastane. Made in Paraguay. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. 13 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. FAME-WJ189. LGJC152. In 2012, London based Swedes Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson came together with the intention of producing the ideal pair of jeans, FRAME Denim collectively brings the quality and legacy of denim manufacturing in Los Angeles, with the influence of a London style, cut and fit.