Frame Le High Raw-Edge Straight Jeans

Featuring a touch of spandex for extra movement, these high-rise jeans have a raw-edge hemline for a streamlined look. Five-pocket style Zip fly Raw-edge hem Cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Cropped silhouette Rise, about 8.5" Inseam, about 27" Leg opening, about 14.25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Jones. Size: 24.