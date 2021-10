Made from premium denim in LA, the heart of the denim industry, these slim, straight-leg jeans offer a modern take on this season's '70s trend with a high rise and an ankle-grazing silhouette. Subtle fading detailing the dark-blue wash offers figure-flattering definition. 28" inseam; 10 1/2" leg opening; 10" front rise; 14" back rise (size 29) Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 68% cotton, 25% Tencel(R) lyocell, 5% polyester, 2%