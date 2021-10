This beautiful design with the quote "The Kayak call me it a must have I go!" It is a funny and humorous gift idea to give to a close man woman who is playing or canoe kayak enthusiast or a sports colleague who practice paddle sports. This pretty quote is also an original gift for birthdays, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, New Year, colleagues retirement or other occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem