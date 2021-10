An homage to Tissot's hometown in the Swiss mountains, this meticulously crafted watch marked by a textured dial and elegant Roman numerals features the watchmaker's revolutionary Powermatic 80 movement, which promises an 80-hour power reserve to its automatic mechanisms. This classic design is finished with a glossy multilink bracelet for a look that's refined yet versatile. 39mm case diameter; 9.75mm case thickness; 24mm band width Adjustable