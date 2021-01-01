Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon How Rouge! 0.07 oz/ 2 g

A creamy, 16-hour long wear lip crayon that has the look, feel, and wear of a liquid lipstick in range of bold, covetable shades. Rewrite the (lipstick) rules: Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon is everything you love about a liquid lipstick in the form of a creamy crayon. It melts into lips with a lightweight liquid sensation, providing powerful one-swipe color with bold impact. A dose of innovative ghost pearl gives the matte look a dimensional sheen, which becomes more visible at certain angles to give lips a modern, never-before-seen finish. With the perfect amount of playtime, you get the best of both worlds: instant color that lasts for up to 16 luxurious hours of long-wear.