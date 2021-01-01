Gucci Le March Des Merveilles Bee Yellow Goldtone PVD and Striped Nylon Strap Watch

ETA quartz movement Water resistant up to 5 ATM Round polished yellow goldtone PVD case, 38mm (1.5") Smooth bezel Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating Green-red-green web nylon dial with bee embroidery Nylon strap with "L'Aveugle Par Amour" woven in the red stripe Ardillon buckle closure Made in Switzerland ABOUT THE BRAND First launched in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house quickly became known for its fine leather craftsmanship and accessories. Under the helm of Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2015, the brand's opulent designs include shoes, clothing and accessoriesoften boasting the iconic horsebit motif. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Gucci > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gucci.