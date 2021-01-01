Le Mini Macaron Le Maxi Rouge & Moi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit

This Le Mini Macaron deluxe gel manicure set includes everything you need to create your own beautiful and glossy gel manicures at home, including the Le Maxi LED lamp with a curing time of approximately 60 seconds. How do I use it: Apply a very thin layer of gel polish. Cure in LED lamp for 30 seconds. Apply a second layer of gel polish and cure again. To remove, file the surface of your manicure. Tear open the remover wrap, which includes a remover pad inside. Insert your finger with the remover pad over the nail. Wrap around your finger, removing the sticker on the packet to ensure an air tight fit. Wait 15 minutes. Use cuticle stick to scrape off the gel. Use nail file to file away any remaining bits of gel. From Le Mini Macaron. Includes: