Frame Le Mini Boot-Cut Jeans

A mini bootcut hem and ripped knees define these classic jeans. Belt loops Front fly Five-pocket style Ripped knees Cotton/reused cotton Machine wash Imported of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT Bootcut Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 33" Leg opening, about 16" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Mont Grove Rips. Size: 30.