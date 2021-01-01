FRAME Le Oversized Jacket in White. - size S (also in XXS) FRAME Le Oversized Jacket in White. - size S (also in XXS) 79% cotton 20% pre consumer recycled cotton 1% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Front button closure. Breast flap pockets and front welt pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Adjustable button tab hem. FAME-WO38. LOVJK470. In 2012, London based Swedes Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson came together with the intention of producing the ideal pair of jeans, FRAME Denim collectively brings the quality and legacy of denim manufacturing in Los Angeles, with the influence of a London style, cut and fit.